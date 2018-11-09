Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez-Duarte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Vasquez-Duarte works at
Locations
Sports Medicine Group777 E 25th St Ste 302, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 677-3541Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sports Medicine Group4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B8, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (305) 677-3541Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasquez-Duarte is really enthusiastic about Physical Rehabilitation / Therapy as the first choice to go with, moving along the way to some surgical procedures and placing surgery at the very end of the road. In my case, he performed an impeccable, painless Facet Injection on my spine that brought me considerable pain relief and a lot of comfort. I strongly recommend Dr. Vasquez-Duarte as an ethical, knoweledgeable physician you can trust on.
About Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114172673
Education & Certifications
- Overlook Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- San Juan City Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University Of Puerto Rico / Bachelor Degree In Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasquez-Duarte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasquez-Duarte accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasquez-Duarte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasquez-Duarte speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez-Duarte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez-Duarte.
