Overview

Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Vasquez-Duarte works at Sports Medicine Group in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.