Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Vasquez-Duarte works at Sports Medicine Group in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sports Medicine Group
    777 E 25th St Ste 302, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 677-3541
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sports Medicine Group
    4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B8, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 677-3541
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Shoulder Dislocation
Arthritis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Shoulder Dislocation
Arthritis

Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2018
    Dr. Vasquez-Duarte is really enthusiastic about Physical Rehabilitation / Therapy as the first choice to go with, moving along the way to some surgical procedures and placing surgery at the very end of the road. In my case, he performed an impeccable, painless Facet Injection on my spine that brought me considerable pain relief and a lot of comfort. I strongly recommend Dr. Vasquez-Duarte as an ethical, knoweledgeable physician you can trust on.
    German Ocampo in Deerfield Beach, FL — Nov 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Vasquez-Duarte, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1114172673
    Education & Certifications

    • Overlook Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • San Juan City Hospital
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    • University Of Puerto Rico / Bachelor Degree In Biology
