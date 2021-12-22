Overview

Dr. Ricardo Vasquez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, Monroe Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Vasquez works at The Vascular Center and Vein Clinic of Southern Indiana in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.