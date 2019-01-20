Overview

Dr. Ricardo Arevalo Sosa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with UTHSCSA



Dr. Arevalo Sosa works at Health Texas Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.