Dr. Ricardo Sepulveda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.



Dr. Sepulveda works at Castle Hills Eye Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium Surgery and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.