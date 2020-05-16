Overview

Dr. Ricardo Romero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine - Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Romero works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.