Dr. Ricardo Romagosa, MD
Dr. Ricardo Romagosa, MD is a Dermatologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Coastal Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center2220 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 302, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 220-3339
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Shared info specific to my case and discussed all options available. Extensive Mohs experience=little to no discomfort AND scarring!
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720075401
- Jackson Meml/Univ Of Miami School Of Med
- Jackson Meml Hosp/Univ of Miami
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
