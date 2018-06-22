Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
CosmeticSurg.net1300 Bellona Ave Ste C, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 494-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
I had my surgery a year ago and I loved the results. So did my husband. I recommend Dr. Rodriguez and his staff. They were very friendly and professional and made me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Visiting Fellow, Breast Surgery
- Yale University Med School
- Tulane U Med Sch
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Colgate
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks French and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
