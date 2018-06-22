See All Plastic Surgeons in Lutherville, MD
Overview

Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Dr Ricardo L Rodriguez MD in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CosmeticSurg.net
    1300 Bellona Ave Ste C, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 494-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1912099920
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Visiting Fellow, Breast Surgery
Residency
  • Yale University Med School
Internship
  • Tulane U Med Sch
Medical Education
  • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Colgate
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

