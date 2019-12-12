Dr. Ricardo Rivera-Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera-Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Rivera-Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Rivera-Morales, MD is a Pulmonologist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Perez & Rivera P L.800 Century Medical Dr Ste A, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 269-5101
Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital701 W Cocoa Beach Cswy, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931 Directions (321) 799-7111
Rockledge Hma LLC110 Longwood Ave, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-2211
Vs Primo Health Care P A840 Executive Ln Ste 110, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 639-3130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician! Explains all issues plain and succinctly, has great "bed side manner", and is extremely pleasant. The staff he has is great as well. Been seeing him for quite a few years now and have never been disappointed. The office is very accomodating when making appointments and when dealing with prescriptions. Can't say enough good things about Dr. Rivera-Morales.
About Dr. Ricardo Rivera-Morales, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801892245
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera-Morales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera-Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera-Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Morales has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera-Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera-Morales speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Morales.
