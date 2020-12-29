Dr. Ricardo Rivas-Plata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivas-Plata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Rivas-Plata, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Rivas-Plata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Rivas-Plata works at
Locations
Optum-Pasadena Main675 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I found a breast lump on Christmas eve and the on-call physician set me up with a phone appointment with Dr. Rivas the following morning. It was quick and efficient: he immediately sent referrals to my PCP's office, and told me that given the circumstances I could expect to go to the top of the line for a diagnostic mammogram and ultrasound. He inquired whether I had an oncologist, and what was his name. He recognized him and said I should see him as soon as he receives the results from Hill Breast Center. I very much appreciated the phone appointment because it saved me so much time, and I could talk with him first thing this morning. He knew all of the important questions to ask me. (I only gave 4 stars because I can only speak of this one encounter.
About Dr. Ricardo Rivas-Plata, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609961929
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center

