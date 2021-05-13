Overview

Dr. Ricardo Requena, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Requena works at Pasadena ENT, Allergy and Audiology in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.