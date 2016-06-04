See All Vascular Surgeons in Waterloo, IL
Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD

Vascular Surgery
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Waterloo, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.

Dr. Rao works at ENT & Sleep Medicine Associates, LLC. in Waterloo, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT & Sleep Medicine Associates, LLC.
    509 Hamacher St, Waterloo, IL 62298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 939-5979
    Complete Vein Center of St. Louis
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 210D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 989-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
  • Parkland Health Center - Farmington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Aortic Aneurysm

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 04, 2016
    I was very please with the service received recently from Dr Rao and his staff. My surgery went well and recovery was good.
    Roberta in Collinsville, IL — Jun 04, 2016
    About Dr. Ricardo Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427029362
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
    Internship
    • St. Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
