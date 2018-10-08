Dr. Ricardo Pou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Pou, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Pou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Manhattan West Side Medical Service Pllc300 Fort Washington Ave Ofc 1, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 316-3276
Newyork Presbyterian Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 523-3657
Columbus Circle Medical Servicespllc619 W 54th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 316-3276
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente Dr presta mucha atención es muy bueno para mí el mejor.
About Dr. Ricardo Pou, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pou has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pou speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.