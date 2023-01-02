Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pocurull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD is a Registered Nurse in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Pocurull works at
Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley1725 Birmingham Rd Ste 200, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 317-4863Monday9:00am - 2:15pmTuesday9:00am - 2:15pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday11:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Artisan's Rejuvenation Med Spa750 William D Fitch Pkwy Ste 320, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 704-6879Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pmSaturday11:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Pocurull is very good. Dr. Pocurull has me going in the right direction with the right medication. I feel 90 percent better since I have started seeing Dr. Pocurull.
About Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1568471159
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pocurull has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pocurull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pocurull speaks Spanish.
827 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocurull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocurull.
