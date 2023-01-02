Overview

Dr. Ricardo Pocurull, MD is a Registered Nurse in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Pocurull works at Arthritis & Osteoporosis Clinic of Brazos Valley in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.