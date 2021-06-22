Dr. Ricardo Pardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Pardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Pardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Locations
1
Gulf Coast Hospital2800 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 425-3800
2
Baytown Endoscopy Center LLC910 N Highway 146, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (281) 425-3858
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was awesome. Dr. Pardo actually took the time to explain things and really seemed concerned about me. I am always nervous about going to a new doctor, but Dr. Pardo and his staff put me at ease!
About Dr. Ricardo Pardo, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932101243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
