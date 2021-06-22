Overview

Dr. Ricardo Pardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Pardo works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Back Pain and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.