Dr. Ricardo Paniagua, MD

Dermatology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ricardo Paniagua, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Paniagua works at Roseville Medical Center Dermatology in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roseville Medical Center Dermatology
    Roseville Medical Center Dermatology
2120 Professional Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661
(916) 771-7700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ricardo Paniagua, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104146000
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Paniagua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paniagua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paniagua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paniagua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paniagua works at Roseville Medical Center Dermatology in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Paniagua’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paniagua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paniagua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paniagua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paniagua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

