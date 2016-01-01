Dr. Ricardo Ochoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Ochoa, MD
Dr. Ricardo Ochoa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Ricardo Ochoa MD PA508 N 10th St Ste C7, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 618-4700
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1841310695
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Ochoa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochoa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochoa speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochoa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochoa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.