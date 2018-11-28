Dr. Nabong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD
Dr. Ricardo Nabong, MD is an Urology Specialist in McHenry, IL. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Ricardo N. Nabong M.d. Sc4318 W Crystal Lake Rd Ste G, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-0734
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's a breath of fresh air that shoots it straight. Highly recommended!
- Urology
- English
- 1578596193
- MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Nabong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nabong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nabong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.