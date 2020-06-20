Dr. Ricardo Moscoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moscoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Moscoso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Moscoso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Moscoso works at
Locations
Princess Anne Surgery4421 Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 114, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 233-2438Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Princess Anne Office1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 302, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 233-2438
Princess Anne Surgery816 Independence Blvd Ste 3L, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 233-2438Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Liked him very much. Good reputation. Pleasant, kind professional.
About Dr. Ricardo Moscoso, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376599316
Education & Certifications
- Tufts-New England Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Yale University
- General Surgery
Dr. Moscoso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moscoso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moscoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moscoso has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moscoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moscoso speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Moscoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moscoso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moscoso, there are benefits to both methods.