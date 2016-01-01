Overview

Dr. Ricardo Molina, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hayward, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at Mission Peak Orthopaedic Medical Group in Hayward, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.