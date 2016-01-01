Dr. Ricardo Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Molina, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Molina, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hayward, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital.
Dr. Molina works at
Locations
1
Mission Peak Orthopaedic Medical Group27206 Calaroga Ave Ste 107, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 300-9898
2
St. Rose Hospital27200 Calaroga Ave, Hayward, CA 94545 Directions (510) 264-4047Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Molina, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1063446953
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.