Overview

Dr. Ricardo Meade, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Escuela De Medicina "Ignacio A. Santos" and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Meade works at Jason K Potter MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ricardo A. Meade, MD
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 823-1691
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 20, 2022
    Dr. Ricardo Meade and his staff provided a caring and professional experience from start to finish. I am more than satisfied with the results of my procedure-- Breast lift/reduction. I felt that everyone listened to my questions and concerns carefully to ensure the results best matched exactly what I wanted. I am 6 months post-op and doing great! 10/10, would recommend this Doctor to anyone looking for a great plastic surgeon located in the Dallas area.
    Ashley Boggs — May 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Meade, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Meade, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174553655
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Duke University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Escuela De Medicina "Ignacio A. Santos"
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Meade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    99 patients have reviewed Dr. Meade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

