Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine.

Dr. Matos works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Lighthouse Point, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Cross Medical Group
    2850 N Federal Hwy Fl 2, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 942-0321
  2. 2
    Lighthouse Orthopedics
    40 Robert Pitt Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jun 15, 2021
Dr. Ricardo Matos performed a miracle and transformed my life with his surgical expertise and talent. He fused my cervical spine. I went from severe, debilitating pain 27/7, practically bed ridden, to 100% recovered and completely pain free. I will be forever grateful!
Mary Sawran — Jun 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD
About Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1134148067
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Louisville Leatherman Spine
Residency
  • Albert Einstein Medical Center|Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
Internship
  • Miami Valley Hosp-Wright State U
Medical Education
  • PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Matos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Matos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Matos has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Matos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

