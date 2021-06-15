Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lighthouse Point, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Matos works at
Locations
Holy Cross Medical Group2850 N Federal Hwy Fl 2, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064 Directions (954) 942-0321
Lighthouse Orthopedics40 Robert Pitt Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ricardo Matos performed a miracle and transformed my life with his surgical expertise and talent. He fused my cervical spine. I went from severe, debilitating pain 27/7, practically bed ridden, to 100% recovered and completely pain free. I will be forever grateful!
About Dr. Ricardo Matos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134148067
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Leatherman Spine
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Methodist Hospital Of Indiana
- Miami Valley Hosp-Wright State U
- PONCE SCH OF MED|Ponce School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matos has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matos speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Matos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matos.
