Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Practice713 E Marion Ave Ste 131, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 269-6817
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Having had my first heart attack at age 49 my condition progressed to require 9 coronary artery stents over several years to deal with arterial blockages. Dr. Ricardo Martinez of Charlotte heart and vascular, Port Charlotte, Fl, has been my cardiologist for the last 17 years and he placed most all those stents as needed. I like that he does not do unnecessary tests, but what is necessary. In caring for me he kept me from an unnecessary cervical surgery and he kept me from a premature open heart by-pass surgery until it was actually necessary and beneficial 3 years later. He and his team, have been attentive and quickly responsive to my heart care needs.
About Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1780697706
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
