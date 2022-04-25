Overview

Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Martinez works at Practice in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.