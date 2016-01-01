Overview

Dr. Ricardo Martinez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Martinez works at Surgery Institute Office in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.