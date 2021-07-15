Dr. Ricardo L Machado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo L Machado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ricardo L Machado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto7100 W 20th Ave Ste 205, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 239-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Excellent professional
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1598736969
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- St Agnes Hospital|The John Hopkins University Hospital
- St. Agnes Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
