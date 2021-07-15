Overview

Dr. Ricardo L Machado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Machado works at Steward MDM Cardiology Center Palmetto in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.