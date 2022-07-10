See All Neurologists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD

Neurology
2.5 (21)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Mabanta works at Champaign Dental Group in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    651 Route 73 N Ste 204, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 988-3444
    Virtua Neuroscience - Washington Township
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 355, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 988-3444
    1001 Route 73 N Lowr Level, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 988-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jul 10, 2022
    I have been going to see Dr .Mabanta for a "seizure disorder" for the past almost 2 years..basically I had 3 seizures due to medication and the DMV makes me get a paper filled out every 6 months I haven't had a seizure in almost 7 years! Any way he's cool that's just his personality he's not rude just not extremely emotional, we have had nice talks. I think maybe people misjudge him. He is pretty easy going I think..
    Amy E Logan — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Tagalog
    • 1730130840
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mabanta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mabanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mabanta has seen patients for Tremor, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabanta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabanta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

