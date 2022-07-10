Overview

Dr. Ricardo Mabanta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Mabanta works at Champaign Dental Group in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.