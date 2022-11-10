Overview

Dr. Ricardo Lugo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.



Dr. Lugo works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lawrenceburg, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.