Dr. Ricardo Lugo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ricardo Lugo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Lugo works at
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Lawrenceburg2121 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Directions (800) 345-5016
Dr. Lugo was great has done a lot for me this year. Not sure if I would be alive without his experience and advice. The whole staff from Dr Lugo to everyone else Thank you
About Dr. Ricardo Lugo, MD
- Vanderbilt University
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Meharry Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
