Dr. Ricardo Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ricardo Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Orlando Health Physician Associates - Spring Lake Obgyn7243 Della Dr Ste H, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 381-7336
Orlando Health Medical Group Surgery- Lake Mary719 Rodel CV, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 302-3133
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc867 Outer Rd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 898-6588
Sgz - Ob Gyn - Physician Associates5151 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 211, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 306-6386
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best OB GYN ever ! Professional, compassionate , and humble . He cares about all his patients . God bless you always
About Dr. Ricardo Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1326014481
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.