Overview

Dr. Ricardo Leoni, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Leoni works at Leoni Eye Clinic in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.