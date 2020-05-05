See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. 

Dr. Lemus works at Brownsville OB/GYN in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Brownsville OB/GYN
    4770 N Expy 83 Ste 205, Brownsville, TX 78526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 396-8838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Regional Medical Center
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2020
    Dr. Ricardo Lemus is the best. He cares and addresses questions and concers in a friendly, caring and non-judgemental manner! His staff is very friendly and they are very organized.
    Hellen — May 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO
    About Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972550366
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Lemus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemus works at Brownsville OB/GYN in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lemus’s profile.

    Dr. Lemus has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

