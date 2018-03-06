Dr. Ricardo Lebron Valdez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebron Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Lebron Valdez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Lebron Valdez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX.
Dr. Lebron Valdez works at
Locations
Apex Surgical Care929 N Galloway Ave Ste 301, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 285-4844
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Sunnyvale231 S Collins Rd, Sunnyvale, TX 75182 Directions (972) 285-4844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has had two major emergency digestive tract conditions arise in the last year and a half. Both times she was operated on by Dr. Lebron and we have no complaints whatsoever. He is congenial and confident yet very conscientious about the anxiety the patient (and her husband) is experiencing. He took his time to explain what was going on while listening to every concern she and I had. His surgical skills are beyond question and we wouldn't hesitate to highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ricardo Lebron Valdez, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Medical Center
- Villanova University
Dr. Lebron Valdez speaks Spanish.
