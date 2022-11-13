Dr. Ricardo Komotar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komotar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Komotar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Komotar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Dr Komotar did a complete resection of my brain tumor that was in my pineal gland . His a hero in my book . This was in August of 2016 and my scans have been clear ever since , so basically he cured me of grade 3 brain cancer . I highly recommend him 100%
About Dr. Ricardo Komotar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1487803094
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Neurooncology Fellowship - Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Columbia University
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- B.S., Neuroscience - Duke University
- Neurosurgery
