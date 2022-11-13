See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Neurosurgery
Overview

Dr. Ricardo Komotar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Komotar works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    UHealth Outpatient Center
    1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 (305) 243-8644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
  Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Pituitary Tumor
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1237 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1237)
    5 Star
    (1230)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 13, 2022
    Dr Komotar did a complete resection of my brain tumor that was in my pineal gland . His a hero in my book . This was in August of 2016 and my scans have been clear ever since , so basically he cured me of grade 3 brain cancer . I highly recommend him 100%
    Tracy Cespedes — Nov 13, 2022
    About Dr. Ricardo Komotar, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1487803094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Surgical Neurooncology Fellowship - Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    Columbia University
    Medical Education
    Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    B.S., Neuroscience - Duke University
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Komotar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komotar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Komotar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Komotar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Komotar works at Champaign Dental Group in Miami, FL.

    Dr. Komotar has seen patients for Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Pituitary Tumor, and more.

    1237 patients have reviewed Dr. Komotar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komotar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komotar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

