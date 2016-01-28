Dr. Ricardo Irizarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irizarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Irizarry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Irizarry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Irizarry works at
Locations
Counselink Consultants Inc.2102 W TRENTON RD, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 289-7000
Genoa Healthcare LLC1901 S 24th Ave, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 289-7136
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time ever seeing a psychiatrist. He was very thoughtful and didn't make me feel like I was a crazy person. He took his time and after several appointments he was able to help me process and control my issues. I would highly recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Ricardo Irizarry, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1518926237
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irizarry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irizarry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irizarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irizarry works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Irizarry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irizarry.
