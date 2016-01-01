Dr. Ricardo Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Ponce Health Sciences University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
Miami Electrophysiology Institute - Doral10725 NW 58th St Ste C7, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 680-0442
HCA Florida Miami Electrophysiology3659 S Miami Ave Ste 4008, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 203-8182Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Hernandez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235494402
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Houston Health Science Center
- University of Texas at Houston Health Science Center
- Ponce Health Sciences University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
