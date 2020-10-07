See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (32)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Hanel works at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Selby Chen, MD
Dr. Selby Chen, MD
10 (12)
View Profile
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
Dr. H Gordon Deen, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lyerly Neurosurgery
    800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 388-6518
  2. 2
    Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1301 W Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 202-7300
  3. 3
    Baptist Neurology Inc
    1370 13th Ave S Ste 215, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 388-6518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hanel?

    Oct 07, 2020
    Dr. Hanel has been amazing the last year that my Dad has seen him. He has communicated everything so that our family would understand what was happening with my father and explained our course of action to our satisfication. I was unable to go with my Father and Mother to most of the appointments due to work and Dr. Hanel was willing to talk with me and allow me to facetime my parents during my dads visit. I was able to go with my parents yesterday and Dr. Hanel and his Nurse Practioner were amazing as always. The medical asistant was not so great and it felt like we were inconvincing her. We also had an issue with an Employee at the Radiology sign in desk at Baptist and also with a staff member working the entrance. I will say the Patient Relations Rep and the Director of Lyerly were amazing in listening to our issues and trying to resolve everything for us since we live 3 hours North of Jacksonville. I would recommend Dr. Hanel to anyone needing Neurovascular surgery.
    tfstroup — Oct 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hanel to family and friends

    Dr. Hanel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hanel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD.

    About Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356394936
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanel has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ricardo Hanel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.