Dr. Ricardo Guerra Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Guerra Jr, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with University Of California San Francisco
Dr. Guerra Jr works at
Locations
North Texas Heart Center8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 700, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 807-7772Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Texas Heart Center - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 584-6007
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guerra has been my cardiologist for 15 years. He is a great doctor and calms my fears regarding any heart problems that I may have.
About Dr. Ricardo Guerra Jr, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1750329066
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- Ucsf Hosp &amp;amp;amp; Clinics|Ucsf Hosp &amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics|University of California, San Francisco
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerra Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra Jr works at
Dr. Guerra Jr has seen patients for Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra Jr.
