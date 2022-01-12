Overview

Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Peavine Family Practice in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.