Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 967-8233

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Partial Lung Collapse
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Aggressive Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Desmoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 02, 2022
    Dr Gonzalez is amazing. We are so glad we went to him for a second opinion. He answered all our questions with simple and thoughtful explanations. He and his team are the absolute best.
    About Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1275632929
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Secondary Malignancies and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

