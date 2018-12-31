Overview

Dr. Ricardo Girala, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Girala works at Lilliana Vazquez-Rivera, MD in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.