Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia Alemany works at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Marc E Csete, MD, MBA
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 710, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 534-2155
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    7150 W 20th Ave Ste 314, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 620-2361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr. Garcia for a year and I am very satisfied with him. He is very knowledgeable and professional. He really cares about his patients. The office staff is very friendly and efficient. I definitely recommend him.
    Maria Cabrera — Oct 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Garcia Alemany, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144458233
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Escuela Autonoma De Ciencias Medicas De Centro America
    Frequently Asked Questions

