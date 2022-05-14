See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Overview

Dr. Ricardo Fontes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Fontes works at RUSH UNIVERSITY in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Gynecologic Oncology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2022
    I appreciated the time spent explaining what could be done, but especially the encouragement to pursue other exercise at this time to see if that will be enough help to avoid surgery.
    About Dr. Ricardo Fontes, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, German, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1316179088
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fontes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fontes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fontes has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fontes speaks German, Portuguese and Spanish.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

