Dr. Ferraz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricardo Ferraz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Ferraz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Overlook Hospital (New Jersey)
Dr. Ferraz works at
Locations
Ricardo P Ferraz MD374 Chestnut St Ste A, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 690-5995
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best Doctor and the staffs are amazing.
About Dr. Ricardo Ferraz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Portuguese
- 1275505844
Education & Certifications
- Overlook Hospital (New Jersey)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferraz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferraz speaks Portuguese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferraz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferraz.
