Dr. Ricardo Fermo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Fermo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Fermo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
Dr. Fermo works at
Locations
-
1
Fermo Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 856-6998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fermo?
This man is amazing. He has helped me beyond words. He takes his time with me and explains and answers every question I have. He will do everything he can to help get you to feel better. He's doesn't judge you and treats you with respect. I've seen him for 6 years. I would not be here without him. Definitely recommend him to anyone. Others say he has long wait times every once in awhile he has waits. He is well worth the wait.
About Dr. Ricardo Fermo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1386752236
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University of Oklahoma
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fermo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fermo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fermo works at
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.