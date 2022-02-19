See All Psychiatrists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Ricardo Fermo, MD

Psychiatry
3 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Fermo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers

Dr. Fermo works at Fermo Psychiatric Solutions, Inc in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fermo Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.
    887 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 856-6998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Feb 19, 2022
    This man is amazing. He has helped me beyond words. He takes his time with me and explains and answers every question I have. He will do everything he can to help get you to feel better. He's doesn't judge you and treats you with respect. I've seen him for 6 years. I would not be here without him. Definitely recommend him to anyone. Others say he has long wait times every once in awhile he has waits. He is well worth the wait.
    Brichardson — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Ricardo Fermo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386752236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
