Overview

Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Estape works at HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology - South in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.