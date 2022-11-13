See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD

Oncology
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Estape works at HCA Florida Institute for Gynecologic Oncology - South in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Gynecologic Oncology
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste 130A, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-1811
  2. 2
    South Miami GOG
    8585 Sunset Dr Ste 202, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-1811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Keralty Hospital Miami
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Colposcopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Colposcopy

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 13, 2022
    I have to say I was nervous to get this procedure but also knew I wanted to rid of my oversized fibroid which then turned out to be 3 and one had grown to a size of a 4 onth pregnancy (Dr's word) . You do have to be patient with the process.. however I have nothing but amazing things to say about Dr Estape and the group. I had the outpatient surgery at Mercy Hospital and that also was a very positive experience. All in all it took months... but you just need to be persistent and Dr Estape doesn't take all patients. He was very thorough at explaining everything to me. He saw me before and after surgery. The nurses and hospital called after my surgery to check on me. I was back at work (from home) the next day, I was driving after a week. And by the 4th day I really felt good and was walking outside and pretty brisk. I am still healing but I can't thank Dr Estape and the team enough! I feel literally a weight lifted from me and have an incredible energy! I totally recommend him!
    — Nov 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Estape, MD

    • Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1427012772
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Jackson Mem Hosp
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
