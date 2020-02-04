See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Espaillat works at Rega Mental Health Center LLC in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rega Mental Health Center LLC
    7501 Wiles Rd Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-1022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Espaillat?

    Feb 04, 2020
    I have been working with Dr. Espillat for 14 years. He is completely involved in every appointment, he listens, and he CARES. I highly recommend Dr.Espillat to all ages. He is truly an expert He is gifted and the most decent, kind, and caring doctor I have ever known. As a medical professional myself, I speak as a patient and also as someone who has worked with hundreds of physicians. Thank you Dr. Espillat!
    JL — Feb 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Espaillat to family and friends

    Dr. Espaillat's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Espaillat

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD.

    About Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700838372
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espaillat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espaillat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Espaillat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espaillat works at Rega Mental Health Center LLC in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Espaillat’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Espaillat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espaillat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espaillat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espaillat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ricardo Espaillat, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.