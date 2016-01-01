Dr. Ricardo Del Villar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Villar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Del Villar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Del Villar, MD is an Urology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their residency with St Paul Ramsey Hosp|Wichita Va Hosp
Dr. Del Villar works at
Locations
Del Villar Urology222 E Ridge Rd Ste 212, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 462-1634
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ricardo Del Villar, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1275539371
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Ramsey Hosp|Wichita Va Hosp
- BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Villar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Villar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Villar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Villar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Villar speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Villar.
