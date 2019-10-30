See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, JPS Family Health Center and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Cristobal works at HEAD NECK ONCOLOGIC, RECONSTRUCTIVE SKULL BASE SURGERY in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Care
    923 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 920-0484
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • JPS Family Health Center
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Aural Atresia - Multiple Congenital Anomalies - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Glomus Vagale Tumor Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Lesions Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Temporal Bone Disorder Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 30, 2019
    My ear-nose-throat specialist sent me to Dr. Cristobal because if my chronic ear infections due to old surgeries in the 1970s. Dr. Cristobal was very thorough in his examination, treatment, discussion of the underlying issues, and we talked about a repair surgery that would likely abate my chronic infections and drainage.
    Jane — Oct 30, 2019
    About Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD

    • Neurotology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1801059514
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Neurotology and Skull Base Surgery
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Cristobal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristobal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cristobal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cristobal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cristobal works at HEAD NECK ONCOLOGIC, RECONSTRUCTIVE SKULL BASE SURGERY in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cristobal’s profile.

    Dr. Cristobal has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cristobal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristobal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristobal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cristobal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cristobal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

