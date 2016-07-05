See All Hematologists in Kissimmee, FL
Hematology
Overview

Dr. Ricardo Crisostomo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with VA Hospital

Dr. Crisostomo works at Doctors of Clinical Specialties in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Doctors of Clinical Specialties
    801 W Oak St Ste 202, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 278-8524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Sickle Cell Disease
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Sickle Cell Disease
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 05, 2016
    Dr. C is as gentle as they come. He is completely aware of the latest research and break-throughs in the feild of oncology. Dr. C simply said, inspires trust and gives the patient absolute confidence in his decisions, forms of therapy, etc. If you are looking for a world class oncologist, look no further than Dr. Ricardo Crisostomo!
    Sean Ellis in Orlando, FL — Jul 05, 2016
    About Dr. Ricardo Crisostomo, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679533756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VA Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • San Juan City Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Crisostomo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crisostomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crisostomo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crisostomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crisostomo works at Doctors of Clinical Specialties in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Crisostomo’s profile.

    Dr. Crisostomo has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisostomo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisostomo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisostomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisostomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crisostomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

