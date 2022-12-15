See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (178)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.

Dr. Colberg works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 939-3699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (162)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    This was my third appointment experience with Dr. Ricardo Colberg at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center from 2019-2022. Each time I have flown from Santa Barbara, California to Birmingham, Alabama. Why? Dr. Ricardo Colberg is among the finest physicians I have encountered in more than 50 years. He is extremely talented and skillful, personable, and keeps current in his field. He is a non-surgical problem solver. His bedside manner reflects a physician who not only advises but listens to the patient, and his staff is one of the best support teams I've experienced: Amy, for her PT skills, Autumn, for her patient management skills, Brandon and the staff in radiology for their kind and caring efficiency. Andrews has proved over and over that they are among the best medical facilities anywhere in the US, Coast to Coast, if not the world.
    Paul K — Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073760831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colberg works at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Colberg’s profile.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Colberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

