Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Colberg works at
Locations
Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 939-3699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
This was my third appointment experience with Dr. Ricardo Colberg at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center from 2019-2022. Each time I have flown from Santa Barbara, California to Birmingham, Alabama. Why? Dr. Ricardo Colberg is among the finest physicians I have encountered in more than 50 years. He is extremely talented and skillful, personable, and keeps current in his field. He is a non-surgical problem solver. His bedside manner reflects a physician who not only advises but listens to the patient, and his staff is one of the best support teams I've experienced: Amy, for her PT skills, Autumn, for her patient management skills, Brandon and the staff in radiology for their kind and caring efficiency. Andrews has proved over and over that they are among the best medical facilities anywhere in the US, Coast to Coast, if not the world.
About Dr. Ricardo Colberg, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073760831
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Emory University
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colberg works at
Dr. Colberg speaks Spanish.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Colberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.