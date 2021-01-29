Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castrellon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University
Dr. Castrellon works at
Locations
South Miami Office6200 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent manners. He takes his time to explain. You have a lot of practice planning and performing the surgery. Waiting time 15 minutes. Friendly Staf ( Excelentes modales. Se toma su tiempo para explicarlo. Tiene mucha práctica planificando y realizando la cirugía. Tiempo de espera 15 minutos. Amigable Staf
About Dr. Ricardo Castrellon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1497923171
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Castrellon works at
