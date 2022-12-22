Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Bonnor works at
Locations
Houston Office915 Gessner Rd Ste 301, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 579-5638
Texas Endosurgery18211 Katy Fwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 579-5638
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m 3 weeks out from gastric sleeve procedure and really can’t say enough good things about my experience with Dr. Bonner and his staff. Started this process several months ago, they helped me through all the preliminary steps to get approved by my insurance and gain clearance from my other doctors. The procedure went great, hospital stay and support afterwards have been excellent. I had zero complications, very little pain, no nausea, really significantly exceeded my expectations. At my 2 week post op visit, had lost 30 pounds from pre-op visit, so just a little over a month. Looking forward to what is to come, and very happy I made the decision to have the procedure and selected Dr. Bonner and his team to perform it. Thanks!
About Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonnor speaks Spanish.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.