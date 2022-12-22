See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (178)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Bonnor works at Endocrine & Diabetes Plus Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Houston Office
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 301, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-5638
    Texas Endosurgery
    18211 Katy Fwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-5638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Colic Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Care Credit
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I'm 3 weeks out from gastric sleeve procedure and really can't say enough good things about my experience with Dr. Bonner and his staff. Started this process several months ago, they helped me through all the preliminary steps to get approved by my insurance and gain clearance from my other doctors. The procedure went great, hospital stay and support afterwards have been excellent. I had zero complications, very little pain, no nausea, really significantly exceeded my expectations. At my 2 week post op visit, had lost 30 pounds from pre-op visit, so just a little over a month. Looking forward to what is to come, and very happy I made the decision to have the procedure and selected Dr. Bonner and his team to perform it. Thanks!
    Jim S. — Dec 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD
    About Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992763270
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo Bonnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonnor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonnor works at Endocrine & Diabetes Plus Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bonnor’s profile.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

